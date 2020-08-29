Shimla: Demanding justice, passed out students of the Manav Bharti University Solan fearing that their genuine could be labelled as ‘Fake’ by SIT (special investigation team) of Solan Police.

Aggrieved students, under the banner of the Justice for Manav Bharti Students group, have claimed of having genuine degrees and demanding to expedite the investigation so that they don’t face any hardship in their career. Students claimed that the Manav Bharti University had used two- three different registration numbers for students and it’s likely that one registration number may be labelled as genuine and other as fake. Students appealed

“We are genuine students, but still we our worried that our documents could become invalid merely because we were issued doubtful registration number by university. It is not the business of students to see that which registration number they are being allotted. It is the duty of university and various government Regulatory bodies to see all these things.”

Students appealed that “in case the university had indulged in any malpractice, they should not be made a scapegoat, jeopardising their future.”

Few passed out students have already placed in many companies, but following the non-verification of their degrees, most of them are now at the brink of losing their jobs. However, some have already lost it, because verification of documents wasn’t done.

Students have claimed that neither University, higher Education Department nor Regulatory Commission are verifying their degrees and thus impacting their professional career as companies are shutting door on them.

Aggrived Students have urged government to look into their grievances and direct the probing agency to compete the investigation as earliest as possible. They also pleading for protecting the interest of the students. They pleaded

“No harm should be done to interests of students because it is the failure of University administration and more than that it is failure of various government regulatory bodies to keep proper check on the activities of the university. So, students should not be made “scapegoats” of “commercialised education system” of our country.”

Following the Fake Degree Scam, future of thousands of students, who had completed their degrees from the Manav Bharti University, are in dark. As per information many private universities are not admitting passed out students of the Manav Bharti University in master degree program. Many students are also preparing for the various competitive examinations, but delay in outcome of the investigation can destroy their career.