Dr. Nipun Jindal Stresses User-Centric Design for Improved Public Services

Shimla: In a significant step towards advancing digital governance in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, held its first Awareness and Sensitization Workshop on User Experience & Design System. The workshop, organized at IT Bhawan, Shimla, aimed to promote user-friendly design practices across public services.

Dr. Nipun Jindal, Director of Digital Technology and Governance, emphasized the need for user-centric approaches to enhance public service delivery. He underlined that making digital platforms more accessible and efficient for citizens is a priority for the state. “Our goal is to ensure that the services we provide are effective and easy to navigate and use,” Dr. Jindal stated.

During the workshop, key topics such as user experience (UX) principles, design adoption, and the implementation of the UX4G Design System were discussed. A practical demonstration and a case study on the state’s eDistrict Portal allowed participants to see how these principles could be applied in real-world scenarios.

Dr. Jindal also noted the importance of future workshops, suggesting hands-on sessions to develop user experience best practices further. These sessions, he added, would play a vital role in driving the adoption of UX design across the state’s digital platforms.