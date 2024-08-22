Shimla — A 22-year-old youth died late Saturday night after falling from the fourth floor of the Indira Gandhi Medical College’s (IGMC) girls’ hostel in Shimla. The young man, a student at a private university and a resident of Palampur in Kangra district was discovered unconscious and was quickly transported to IGMC Hospital by ambulance, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police are currently investigating how the youth managed to access the hostel, which houses over 200 postgraduate and undergraduate female students. Initial reports suggest that he may have entered the premises through a set of stairs at the rear of the building. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to help reconstruct the events leading up to the incident, and there is speculation that the incident may be related to a love affair.

Before reaching the hostel, the youth reportedly met with two friends and then made his way to Lakkar Bazaar via Scandal Point. The exact circumstances of his presence on the fourth floor of the girls’ hostel remain unclear.

IGMC College Principal, Dr. Sita Thakur, was informed of the incident by the hostel warden late at night. She immediately contacted the emergency doctor and rushed to IGMC to oversee the youth’s treatment, but unfortunately, it was too late.

Following the incident, concerns have been raised about the security measures at the hostel. The college administration has held a meeting with the hostel warden to discuss strengthening security. Plans are in place to raise the height of the hostel’s security walls and increase the number of security personnel to prevent similar incidents in the future. The police investigation is ongoing as they work to uncover the full details of how the youth accessed the hostel and what led to his tragic fall.