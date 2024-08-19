Chief Minister Highlights the Need for Sustainable Urban Solutions

Shimla – In a decisive move to tackle the growing waste management challenges in urban areas, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish a dedicated ‘Environmental Cell’ within the Department of Urban Development. This new initiative is aimed at addressing the increasing demands of solid and liquid waste management in the state’s urban centers, a challenge intensified by rapid urbanization.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored the urgency of this measure, highlighting that the state’s 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which include five Municipal Corporations, 29 Municipal Councils, and 26 Nagar Panchayats, are grappling with the escalating demands for municipal services. “Solid and Liquid Waste Management is the biggest challenge faced by urban local bodies today. Therefore, we are establishing a dedicated cell to tackle these challenges and ensure cleaner, more sustainable urban environments across Himachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister stated.

Currently, the Urban Development Department oversees the implementation of various Waste Management Rules but lacks sufficient technical manpower for effective execution. The newly established Environmental Cell is expected to fill this gap by providing the necessary staff and expertise. Previously, waste management tasks were handled by the project branch of the Directorate of Urban Development. The creation of the Environmental Cell is seen as a crucial step towards enhancing the environmental sustainability of the state’s ULBs.

Emphasizing the importance of proper waste disposal, Chief Minister Sukhu noted that improper handling of waste materials could significantly impact public health, the environment, and overall quality of life. “Effective waste management practices are essential not only to prevent the spread of diseases and protect drinking water but also to maintain air quality and safeguard the overall well-being of the community,” he added.