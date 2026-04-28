Shimla: Weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh are set to shift over the next few days, with the MeT Department issuing a hailstorm alert for key districts, including Shimla and Kullu.

The change is being driven by an active Western Disturbance, which is expected to bring rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall in higher reaches of the state over the next several days.

According to the weather department, an Orange Alert has been issued, warning of hailstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in districts including Shimla and Kullu. The alert indicates the possibility of damage to standing crops, orchards, and temporary structures, especially in apple-growing regions.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places on April 28, 29, and 30, while similar activity may continue into early May. Higher altitude areas are also likely to receive fresh spells of snowfall, which could impact road connectivity in upper regions.

The development comes after a steady rise in temperatures across the state. In lower areas like Una, temperatures had touched 42 degrees Celsius, creating heatwave-like conditions. The expected rainfall is likely to bring relief, with maximum temperatures predicted to drop by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next few days.