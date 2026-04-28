The crackdown on drug trafficking in Shimla has exposed an inter-state network, with police arresting two accused from Bihar after tracing a money trail linked to a heroin case registered at Boileauganj Police Station.

The case came to light after 6.7 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin) was recovered from Avinash Chauhan, a resident of Chopal. Following his arrest, police intensified interrogation to uncover backward linkages and identify the supply chain behind the contraband.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Chauhan had been transferring money from Shimla into multiple bank accounts belonging to Vishal Yadav, a Bihar resident, and his associates. Acting on these inputs, a Boileauganj Police team conducted a raid in Hardua village of Bhojpur district and arrested Vishal Yadav (20) and Jai Prakash (27) on April 24, 2026. Both accused were brought to Shimla on transit remand for further investigation.

The financial probe uncovered transactions of nearly ₹40 lakh in Vishal Yadav’s bank accounts within just five months. Police also found that withdrawals were being made almost daily, indicating a continuous flow of money and pointing towards an organised drug trafficking network.

ASP Shimla Abhishek said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify more individuals linked to the network. He added that the police will continue their strict action against narcotics.

So far, Shimla Police have arrested 30 accused in drug-related cases from different states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, and areas along the India-Nepal border, highlighting the wide reach of such networks and the ongoing efforts to dismantle them.