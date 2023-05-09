The Chamba police have made a major breakthrough in a bank account scam that took place last year, with the arrest of two cyber fraudsters from West Bengal. The police have recovered a cache of materials from the accused, including 14 SIM cards, 10 mobile phones, cards, passbooks, and checkbooks. The accused were brought to Chamba and produced in court, where they were ordered to be sent to judicial custody for 14 days after three days of police remand.

The fraudsters had targeted a young man from Chamba city in August last year, clearing his father’s bank account of around 5.5 lakh rupees. According to the complaint, the victim was tricked into downloading an application after searching for a fast-track company on Google. After receiving the complaint, the police sent teams to different states, including Jharkhand and West Bengal, where they made the arrests.

ASP Vinod Dhiman has confirmed that the police are interrogating the accused and obtaining information about others involved in the case. He has also appealed to the public not to download any unknown links or share bank and Aadhaar-related information with anyone.