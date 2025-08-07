Minister Chauhan warns of strict action; guilty officials may face dismissal

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into alleged corruption in the Rampur Bharapur Panchayat of Sirmaur district, after the matter was raised by the BJP. Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan on Wednesday confirmed that a formal probe will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Speaking informally with journalists at the State Secretariat, Chauhan acknowledged that such irregularities have surfaced earlier as well, particularly in panchayats located in remote regions. He said the state government is determined to ensure transparency and accountability in grassroots governance.

“This is not the first case,” Chauhan said. “Such issues have been reported before too. This case will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against whoever is responsible.”

The allegations were brought to light by BJP spokesperson and Chopal MLA Balbir Verma, prompting the government to act. Chauhan stated that many similar cases have been seen even during previous administrations, and in some instances, officials involved in corruption were merely suspended and later reinstated.

To address this recurring issue, Chauhan said he has discussed the matter in detail with Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, and the government is now considering a stricter policy. “We are working on a provision to dismiss any official found guilty of corruption, instead of just suspending them. This will act as a strong deterrent,” he said.

The government’s response indicates a tougher stance on corruption at the panchayat level, which has often gone unchecked due to limited oversight in remote areas. The outcome of the probe in Rampur Bharapur Panchayat is expected to set the tone for future action in similar cases across the state.