Apple growers across Himachal Pradesh have raised alarm over the recent duty reduction on imported apples under the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, warning that the move could trigger a price crash and push the hill economy into crisis.

Under the agreement, India will reduce the Basic Customs Duty on apples imported from New Zealand from 50% to 25% under a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ). Imports will begin at 32,500 metric tonnes in the first year and rise to 45,000 metric tonnes over six years, with shipments allowed between April and August—coinciding with a crucial marketing period for Himachal growers.

The timing has become the biggest concern. Imported apples are expected to enter Indian markets when Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage stocks are being released and early-season produce from Himachal starts arriving, increasing supply and putting downward pressure on prices.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the decision could have serious consequences if safeguards are not enforced. “Farmers are already battling rising input costs and unpredictable weather. Opening the market to imports during the peak season will directly affect prices. The government must ensure strict monitoring and protect growers’ interests,” he said.

Growers on the ground say they are being pushed into uneven competition. Vikas Machhan pointed out that New Zealand’s apple industry operates with far higher productivity. “Their orchards yield 50–70 tonnes per hectare, while we manage only 7–8 tonnes. Without strong support, we cannot compete with such efficiency,” he said.

Pankaj Negi warned that even a limited import quota could disturb the market balance. “The arrival of imported apples during our selling season will create oversupply. Prices may fall sharply, and small farmers will suffer the most,” he said.

Raghav highlighted the broader impact on rural livelihoods. “Apple farming supports thousands of families, including labourers and traders. A price drop will affect the entire chain,” he said.

From Kachinghati, Lokesh said the lack of infrastructure remains a major challenge. “We don’t have proper grading or storage facilities. Without improving these, exposing farmers to global competition is unfair,” he said.

Balvinder Ganktu added that farmers are already under pressure due to rising costs and climate-related issues. “If prices fall further, many growers may not be able to sustain their orchards,” he said.

Himachal’s apple sector supports nearly 2.5 lakh families and contributes close to 80% of the state’s horticultural income. Production has remained volatile in recent years, adding to the uncertainty faced by growers.

Farmers and local leaders have demanded strict enforcement of Minimum Import Price (MIP), close monitoring of quotas, and seasonal safeguards to prevent market disruption. They have also called for urgent investment in cold storage, grading, and transport infrastructure, along with better access to modern technology.

With the apple economy forming the backbone of hill livelihoods, growers say trade policies must be balanced carefully to ensure that increased imports do not come at the cost of their survival.