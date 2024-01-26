New Delhi – In a momentous recognition of his exceptional contribution to the world of Hindustani classical music, Shimla-based vocalist Som Dutt Battu has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Battu, a recipient of the Himachal Gaurav civilian honour, has been a stalwart in the world of music, enchanting audiences with his soul-stirring performances. His involvement as a member of the Empanelment Committee for Hindustani Music at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in New Delhi further underscores his commitment to the promotion and preservation of classical arts.

The Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian awards in India and is bestowed upon individuals who have rendered distinguished service in various fields. The awards are presented annually on Republic Day, with the President of India conferring them at a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The list for the year 2024 includes 132 Padma Awards, featuring 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. Notably, 30 of the awardees are women, reflecting a commendable recognition of their contributions across diverse fields. Additionally, the list encompasses 8 individuals from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and pays homage to 9 posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, categorized as Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field, represent a celebration of excellence across multiple disciplines. Among the recipients, Som Dutt Battu stands out for his remarkable achievements in the field of art, particularly his significant contributions to Hindustani classical music.

The ceremony for the conferment of the Padma Awards is anticipated to take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/April 2024, where the President of India will honour the recipients for their outstanding service and commitment to their respective fields.