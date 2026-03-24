Shimla: Weather in Himachal Pradesh is set to change once again, with a fresh spell of rain and snowfall expected to begin from March 24, bringing an end to the brief dry phase in the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, several parts of the state will witness rain and snowfall activity over the next few days. While higher reaches are likely to receive snowfall, the plains and lower hills may experience light to moderate rainfall, with chances of heavy showers at isolated locations.

On Tuesday, Shimla saw a mix of sunshine and clouds, indicating a transition in weather conditions. Light precipitation is expected at isolated places, especially in higher altitude areas.

The forecast suggests that weather activity will continue intermittently, with March 25 likely to remain dry across the state. However, rain and snowfall are expected to resume from March 26 onwards, gradually intensifying towards the end of the month.

A ‘Yellow Alert’ has also been issued for March 26 and 28 in several districts, warning of gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.