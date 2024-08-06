Baddi – In a significant crackdown on illegal mining activities, Baddi police have seized a tipper and a Poclain registered to the wife of Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Ramkumar. The police imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 before releasing the vehicles. The investigation is ongoing to determine if the mining occurred on government or private land. Should it be confirmed that the land is government-owned, further charges will be filed under National Green Tribunal (NGT) regulations.

The controversy erupted on Sunday near Malpur village, where illegal mining activities were detected. Local residents had protested on Saturday evening, prompting the police to act. By the time authorities arrived, several vehicles had already left the scene, with only one tipper and the Poklane remaining. The drivers fled as the police approached. Malpur resident Krishna Kumar escalated the issue by writing to the Superintendent of Police, demanding a thorough investigation.

BJP district secretary Gurmel Chaudhary accused Ram Kumar Chaudhary’s family of long-standing illegal mining practices, allegedly with government support. Gurmel criticized the authorities for ignoring public complaints and viral videos documenting the illegal activities. He claimed that vast quantities of material have been stored illegally at crushers owned by Ramkumar Chaudhary and his family. Gurmel alleged that many crushers operate without necessary NOCs and M Forms, accusing the Congress government of protecting its leaders while excluding ordinary citizens from the mining industry.

Former MLA Paramjit Singh Pammi echoed these concerns, insisting that police should issue challans in accordance with NGT guidelines, rather than simple fines. Pammi warned of potential protests if proper action is not taken against CPS Ramkumar.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Verma affirmed the ongoing investigation, stating, “We are examining the situation based on NGT standards to determine the nature of the land involved.”

Meanwhile, CPS Ram Kumar Chaudhary has refuted the accusations, alleging a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation. He maintained that his mining operations are fully legal, and conducted on leased land with all requisite royalties paid to the government. Chaudhary accused the complainant, Krishna Kumar, of making baseless allegations due to the decline of his own business. He announced plans to file a defamation lawsuit against Kumar.