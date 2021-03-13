New Delhi: Minister of State Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur revealed that the Ministry of Finance has approved to grant Rs 740.79 crores towards the setting up of Central University Himachal Pradesh (Dehra & Dharamshala campus).

Reiterating the commitment to providing the best educational facilities to students of the state, Thakur claimed that “since 2010 I’ve been pursuing the matter of establishing Central University in Himachal Pradesh.”

Anurag Thakur said that now students will get the best higher education facilities in the state. Hamirpur MP said

“Rs 740.70 crore has been approved for setting up Central University campuses in Dehra which is part of Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency and Dharamshala in Kangra District. The Finance Ministry as approved Rs 512.37 crore as non-recurring expenditure and Rs 210.55 crore as recurring expenditure; this also includes Rs 17.87 crore expenditure made till 2019-20.”

Thakur hoped that the grants for Central University would boost the education sector in Himachal Pradesh.