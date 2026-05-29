Heavy rain and hailstorms lashed Shimla and several other parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, bringing down temperatures and providing relief from the scorching heatwave conditions prevailing over the past few days. The sudden change in weather also helped in dousing forest fires reported from various areas of the state.

However, the rainfall and hailstorms brought fresh worries for apple growers and fruit producers as standing crops suffered damage in several regions. Apples, plums and pears were among the fruit crops affected due to intense hailstorms reported from upper areas.

In the state capital Shimla, the weather changed dramatically late in the evening as strong winds were followed by heavy rain. The sudden showers brought relief to residents who had been facing rising temperatures in recent days.

The Rohru region witnessed heavy rainfall beginning in the afternoon, while several upper areas, including Sharontha and Khadapathar, were hit by intense hailstorms. Orchard owners said hailstones damaged apple crops at a crucial stage of growth, raising concerns over possible losses during the upcoming harvesting season.

Apple growers said anti-hail nets installed in orchards were also damaged due to the intensity of the storm. In many orchards, fruit-bearing branches were reportedly affected, adding to the concerns of growers already dealing with erratic weather conditions this season.

Apple growers said repeated weather fluctuations are increasingly impacting horticulture in Himachal Pradesh, where thousands of families depend on apple farming and other fruit crops for their livelihood. Growers fear that if such weather conditions continue during the coming weeks, the quality and production of apples may suffer further.

The rainfall, however, brought some respite from forest fires that had been spreading in different parts of the state due to prolonged dry weather and rising temperatures. Residents in several regions welcomed the drop in temperature after days of intense heat.