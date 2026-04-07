Shimla: The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall and hailstorms across Himachal Pradesh over the next three days, raising concerns about public safety and the state’s horticulture sector.

According to the Meteorological Centre, a fresh western disturbance will impact most parts of the state between April 7 and 9, leading to light to moderate rainfall in low and mid-hill areas and snowfall in higher reaches. Alerts have been issued for several districts, with April 8 expected to witness the most intense spell of precipitation.

The department has also warned of hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple districts, including Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, and Mandi. Wind speeds may increase significantly in some areas, raising the risk of travel disruptions and property damage.

Tourists and residents have been advised to exercise caution, especially in high-altitude areas where sudden weather changes can affect road conditions and visibility.

The adverse weather has raised serious concerns among apple growers in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Chamba districts. This period is crucial for flowering and fruit setting in apple orchards, and continuous rainfall combined with low temperatures can damage blossoms.

Experts say hailstorms during this stage can lead to flower drop, directly affecting fruit formation and reducing overall yield. Apple growers are already facing challenges due to changing weather patterns in recent years, and another spell of unseasonal rain may worsen the situation.

In addition to apples, stone fruits like plum, peach, and apricot, which are also in the flowering stage, are vulnerable to hail damage and excess moisture. Prolonged wet conditions can also increase the risk of fungal infections in orchards, forcing farmers to spend more on protective measures.

Officials have advised orchardists to take preventive steps such as spraying and using anti-hail nets where possible. However, many small growers say such measures are expensive and not easily accessible.

The ongoing wet spell has already led to a dip in day temperatures across the state, with several areas recording rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours.