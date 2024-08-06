27 Countries and 20 Indian States Showcase Cinematic Excellence

Shimla – Shimla is set to host the 10th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) from August 16 to 18, 2024, at the historic Gaiety Theater. The festival, organized by Himalayan Velocity in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and the Department of Language & Culture (LAC), Government of Himachal Pradesh, has gained immense popularity over the years.

Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur said that the inaugural film for this year’s festival will be “Mrs Tendulkar,” a Marathi film starring the acclaimed actress Seema Biswas. Known for her powerful performances, Biswas will attend the opening ceremony and interact with the audience. She is celebrated for her role as Phoolan Devi in Shekhar Kapur’s “Bandit Queen” (1994) and has received numerous accolades, including the National Award for Best Actress and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The film “Mrs Tendulkar” explores themes of loneliness and elder neglect, focusing on a retired widow in suburban Mumbai who finds unexpected companionship and support. The narrative highlights the challenges faced by many elderly individuals in contemporary society.

This year’s festival will feature films from 27 countries and 20 Indian states, celebrating diverse cultural perspectives through cinema. Participants include filmmakers from France, Iran, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Germany, Nepal, Greece, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Bangladesh, Switzerland, Malaysia, Tunisia, Africa, Egypt, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and China. Indian states represented are Telangana, Delhi, Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The festival will host competitions in International, National, and State categories, and will include specially curated sessions addressing various themes and issues. The program features film screenings, seminars, and workshops with experts from film institutes, critics, and industry professionals. Additionally, 60 independent directors whose films will be showcased at the festival will be in attendance.

Since its inception in 2015, IFFS has aimed to promote a vibrant movement of documentary films, short films, feature films, animation films, music videos, and web series. The festival continues to provide a platform for cinematic excellence and global storytelling.