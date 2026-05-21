Shimla: After days of intense heat, residents of Himachal Pradesh are likely to get relief as the Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several parts of the state starting May 22.

The scorching heat has gripped the state throughout the third week of May, with temperatures rising sharply not only in the plains but also in the hilly regions. Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures at most weather stations remained 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Una recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday, soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing heatwave has shattered several previous records for the month of May. The state capital Shimla, along with Kangra, Nahan, Solan, Mandi, and Bilaspur, have registered their highest May temperatures since 2024. Intense sunshine combined with high humidity has made daytime conditions extremely uncomfortable, resulting in significantly reduced footfall on roads and markets during afternoon hours.

In view of the severe heat, the Education Department has revised morning prayer timings in Solan district. All government and private schools have been directed to conclude morning assemblies within 10 to 15 minutes. School timings in Una district had already been rescheduled earlier due to the extreme temperatures.

The plains districts and lower altitude areas of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Mandi are likely to continue facing heatwave conditions. Residents have been advised to avoid going outdoors during the afternoon hours and take necessary precautions.

According to the MeT Department, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places across the plains, mid-hills, and high-altitude regions on May 22 and 23. Light snowfall may occur over the highest peaks. An ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for May 22, warning of squalls with wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts.

Light rain at scattered locations is expected in the mid-hills and mountainous areas till May 26. The extended range forecast suggests light rainfall at one or two places on some days between May 29 and June 4. However, maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal during this period.

No major change in minimum temperatures is expected in the next 24 hours. Thereafter, minimum temperatures may drop by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days, while maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius with the arrival of rain.