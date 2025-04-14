CM lays foundation stone for solar power project; project to be completed before next winter

Pangi, Chamba — In a major step towards ending the chronic power woes of Pangi Valley, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 1 MW solar power project at Dhanwas. The project, estimated to cost ₹10.50 crore, is set to be completed by November 2025 — just in time to power all 19 Panchayats of this remote tribal region through the harsh winter season.

Every year, Pangi Valley remains cut off for nearly five to six months due to heavy snowfall, which not only blocks road access but also disrupts the electricity supply. Villages often experience prolonged power outages, sometimes stretching for days, as transmission lines get damaged by snow and maintenance becomes nearly impossible due to extreme conditions. Many residents rely on kerosene lamps and diesel generators, which are both costly and polluting.

To address this long-standing issue, the government’s new solar initiative includes a 500-kilowatt battery storage system to ensure uninterrupted electricity even at night. Spread across 2.2 hectares, the plant will consist of 2,400 solar panels, making it the largest clean energy project undertaken in the valley to date.

“This project is a testament to our resolve to promote green energy and ensure reliable infrastructure in the tribal and remote areas of Himachal Pradesh,” said Chief Minister Sukhu. He directed officials to fast-track the construction process to ensure residents don’t face another winter in darkness.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state’s goal of becoming a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, and said such projects are crucial for ensuring inclusive development. “Our government is committed to improving the quality of life in remote regions. Renewable energy is the future, and we are making sure that even the farthest corners of Himachal Pradesh are not left behind,” he added.

Once completed, the solar power plant is expected to eliminate load-shedding entirely in Pangi Valley and significantly strengthen the local power distribution network.

Due to its high altitude and geographical isolation, Pangi Valley has long suffered from unreliable electricity, especially in winter months. Transmission lines are vulnerable to snow accumulation, avalanches, and high winds. The delay in restoring services often stretches over weeks, leaving households and public institutions—like health centers and schools—without power. Local residents have repeatedly urged the government for a sustainable and permanent solution, and this solar project now brings a ray of hope.