State President Dr Rajeev Bindal slams the Congress government for failing to deliver on key promises and burdening the public with anti-people decisions

Nahan – The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an ambitious membership drive in Himachal Pradesh, aiming to enrol 16 lakh new members statewide. BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal inaugurated the campaign in Nahan, targeting 200 members per booth, with over 24,200 new members expected in Nahan Mandal alone.

Dr. Bindal emphasized the BJP’s commitment to inclusivity and its goal of strengthening grassroots support. The membership drive, starting September 1 nationwide and September 2 in Himachal, will be accessible via missed calls, QR codes, the Namo App, and the BJP website.

In his address, Dr Bindal criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfil election promises, citing issues in public transportation, electricity, cement prices, and ration supplies. He accused the Congress of placing burdens on the public, noting the lack of relief in key areas.

The BJP’s campaign, previously halted due to the pandemic, aims to build on its past successes, with a national target of over 10 crore new members under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda. As the campaign gains momentum, the BJP seeks to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with the current government in Himachal Pradesh.