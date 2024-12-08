Shimla: In a significant move aimed at strengthening its grassroots presence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has increased the number of its organisational mandals from 74 to 171. The announcement was made by BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal, who emphasized that the reorganisation will enhance the party’s operational capacity across the state.

Dr. Bindal stated that the expansion was carried out under the guidance of MP Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj, serving as the election officer, and a delimitation committee led by state general secretary Trilok Cooper. The plan received approval from the BJP’s central leadership.

“The BJP now has 17 organisational districts, under which these 171 mandals will operate. This structural enhancement will bring more efficiency and connectivity to our efforts,” said Dr. Bindal.

District-Wise Expansion

The reorganisation significantly reshapes BJP’s presence across districts.

Chamba : Previously divided into 6 mandals, the district now has 16 mandals, including Maa Baira, Holi, Bharmour, and Khajjiar.

: Previously divided into 6 mandals, the district now has 16 mandals, including Maa Baira, Holi, Bharmour, and Khajjiar. Nurpur : Mandals increased from 4 to 12, covering areas like Jasoor, Damtal, and Kotla.

: Mandals increased from 4 to 12, covering areas like Jasoor, Damtal, and Kotla. Kullu : Now comprises 12 mandals, up from 4, with additions such as Manali, Banjar, and Dalash.

: Now comprises 12 mandals, up from 4, with additions such as Manali, Banjar, and Dalash. Shimla : The number of mandals doubled to 6, including Kasumpti Urban and Shimla Rural Sunni.

: The number of mandals doubled to 6, including Kasumpti Urban and Shimla Rural Sunni. Mandi and Solan: Each now boasts 13 mandals, with Mandi’s including Thunag and Balh, and Solan’s featuring Kandaghat and Kasauli.

Other districts, including Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, and Una, also witnessed notable increases, reflecting BJP’s efforts to cover every corner of the state.

Dr. Bindal highlighted that this reorganisation aligns with the BJP’s strategy to deepen its engagement with local communities. “This initiative is a step forward in empowering our organisation to address issues at the grassroots level effectively,” he added.