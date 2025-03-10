Una: BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal has accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of shutting down government schools to benefit private institutions. He alleged that the government is working in collusion with private schools, as wherever a government school is closed, a private school opens in its place.

Speaking at a press conference in Una, Bindal also questioned the Congress government’s promise of providing five lakh permanent jobs. “When Congress was in power, it made loud claims of giving five lakh government jobs. Today, we ask, where are these jobs? Instead of employment, we see more unemployed youth on the streets, while the government appears unconcerned,” he said. Bindal demanded that the Congress government present a white paper on the fulfilment of its five poll guarantees.

Criticizing the government’s responses in the assembly, Bindal stated, “Whenever the opposition raises the issue of jobs, the only reply we get is that data is being collected. This clearly means the government has no concrete information.”

Taking a dig at Congress leaders, Bindal accused them of opposing major projects like AIIMS. “AIIMS might be useless for Congress, but for the people, it is a significant gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda,” he remarked, adding that the Congress government is harming the public by rejecting central assistance.

He highlighted the financial support extended by the Centre, stating, “The Central Government has sanctioned ₹265 crore for each medical college in Himachal Pradesh and continues to send funds for institutions like the Mother-Child Institute and Cancer Hospital. Jagat Prakash Nadda never visited Himachal Pradesh empty-handed; he always brought financial aid. But till today, the state’s Congress leadership, including the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and ministers, have not even acknowledged the Centre’s support.”

Bindal also questioned Congress’s contribution to infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh over the past seven decades. “If Congress had the will, they could have built the National Highways that are under construction today. Important roads like Kiratpur to Bilaspur, Mandi-Manali, Kangra, and Shimla were never a priority for them,” he alleged.

He further pointed out that despite receiving ₹345 crore under CIF and ₹950 crore for a bridge in Una from the Centre, Congress leaders continue to claim that Himachal Pradesh is not getting anything. “Congress leaders wouldn’t have even dreamt of such support from the Centre, yet the present government has closed more than 2,000 government institutions in the state,” he added.

Bindal reiterated that instead of delivering on its promises, the Congress government has spent its tenure criticizing the BJP. “In two and a half years, the Congress government has done nothing except abuse BJP. If they have done even one good thing, they should tell us,” he challenged.