Shimla – Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are expressing growing frustration and disappointment as they face a record fall in apple prices. BJP state spokesperson Chetan Bragta has criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of neglecting the needs of apple growers and allowing market conditions to deteriorate.

According to Bragta, apple growers are suffering as their produce is sold at significantly reduced prices in mandis across the state. He alleged that the state government and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have failed to regulate the market, leaving traders and buyers with a “free hand” to purchase apples at throwaway prices.

“The current system raises serious concerns about possible collusion,” Bragta warned, noting that the recent drop in apple prices is unprecedented. “For the first time in the history of apple trade, we have seen prices fall by ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 within just two days. Previously, price fluctuations were limited to ₹100 to ₹200. This steep decline is alarming and demands immediate government intervention to ensure that orchardists receive a fair price for their produce.”

Bragta also expressed surprise at the silence of Congress ministers and MLAs from apple-rich regions, questioning their lack of response to the declining apple production and the difficulties faced by orchardists. He recalled the Congress party’s election manifesto, which included a promise that orchardists would have a say in setting fruit prices. “Where is that guarantee today?” Bragta asked, reflecting the growing dissatisfaction among apple growers.

He further accused the Congress of consistently misleading farmers and orchardists, contrasting this with the previous BJP government’s efforts under former Horticulture Minister Narendra Bragta. “The former minister made significant strides in the horticulture sector, always keeping the interests of orchardists at the forefront. These contributions will not be forgotten by the community,” Bragta emphasized.