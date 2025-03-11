Solan/Nalagarh: BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal has alleged that forest, Chitta, and scrap mafias are operating unchecked in Himachal Pradesh under government protection. Addressing a press conference, Bindal raised concerns over increasing illegal activities and accused the government of shielding these mafias instead of taking action against them.

He pointed out that a systematic deforestation campaign is underway in the state, questioning who is providing patronage to such large-scale illegal activities. Citing a shocking incident from Chamba district, he said, “A forest mafia gang tied a forest department employee to a vehicle, dragged him for a kilometer, and then escaped with a vehicle loaded with Kashmiri timber. This incident has shaken the entire state.”

Bindal highlighted rampant illegal mining, referring to recent drone footage captured by media personnel. “In a single quarry, over 100 tipper trucks, JCBs, and Poklanes were seen engaged in illegal mining. This raises serious concerns about government inaction. The Mandi district incident is also fresh in people’s minds, where an SDM was brutally beaten, leaving him with broken bones.”

He questioned the state government’s role, asking, “What is the compulsion and collusion that prevents action against these mafias? Why are they being protected?”

Police Action Against Whistleblowers

The BJP leader expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “Instead of taking action against mafias, the police initiate action against those who complain. Honest police officers are either transferred or face departmental action,” Bindal alleged.

He also mentioned growing unrest in Nalagarh due to mafia activities. “A shocking case of harassment came to light, where a pregnant woman was allegedly forced to abort at gunpoint. Even after filing a complaint, the accused is roaming freely under government protection,” he claimed.

Lashing out at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, Bindal remarked sarcastically, “This government might be ‘Sukhu’ (happy) for itself, but it is causing sorrow for the people.”

He further added that the Chief Minister has been elected to serve the people and not to worry about the BJP. “Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has recently made a big statement, asking for Congress defectors who joined BJP to be expelled. He even mentioned Himachal Pradesh in this context. Instead of worrying about the BJP, the Chief Minister should focus on setting his house in order,” Bindal asserted.