Shimla: BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal launched a sharp political attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, predicting that the party’s fate in the state will mirror its crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. Bindal said the Congress’s neglect of public concerns and poor governance would lead to its complete rejection by Himachal’s voters, just as Delhi had shown.

He emphasized that the Congress’s disconnection from ground realities, coupled with rising dissatisfaction, would cost it dearly in the next elections. Drawing a direct comparison, Bindal noted that the Congress lost its deposit on 67 seats in Delhi, an outcome he claimed reflects a broader public sentiment against the party’s policies and administration.

“The writing is on the wall for the Congress in Himachal. The people are watching, and they will deliver the same verdict here as they did in Delhi,” Bindal asserted, adding that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is committed to real development and addressing the issues affecting the common people.

Bindal accused the Congress of focusing more on blaming the BJP than governing effectively, claiming this pattern of misgovernance and political rhetoric would backfire. He expressed confidence that the people of Himachal Pradesh are prepared to reject the Congress and stand with the BJP in the upcoming elections.