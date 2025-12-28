BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal accused the Congress-led state government of pushing Himachal Pradesh into a severe financial and administrative crisis. He claimed that rising debt, repeated tax hikes and inflation have brought development to a standstill and placed an unbearable burden on common people.

Dr Bindal said that in just three years, the Congress government has taken loans worth nearly ₹45,000 crore. He alleged that even after exhausting the borrowing limit, the government sought extensions to raise more loans, which reflects financial mismanagement and a situation close to bankruptcy. Despite such massive borrowing, he said no new development works have started, and several pending projects remain incomplete.

Targeting the transport sector, Dr Bindal said that fares of the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation have been increased manifold. Hundreds of bus routes have already been shut down, while around 500 more routes are on the verge of closure. He also alleged that the withdrawal of travel concessions for women has forced rural and poor citizens to depend on private transport, increasing their daily expenses.

He further accused the government of sharply increasing the prices of electricity, water, cement and essential commodities. Dr Bindal said the promise of providing 300 units of free electricity turned out to be hollow, as power tariffs were increased by up to 46 percent. Families that earlier received zero electricity bills are now paying bills amounting to thousands of rupees.

Raising concerns over the health sector, Dr Bindal alleged that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and HIMCARE have been virtually shut down. He said hospitals are facing acute shortages of medicines, doctors and paramedical staff, forcing patients to run from one facility to another for treatment. This, he claimed, is a clear sign of administrative collapse in the state.

Referring to Central assistance, Dr Bindal said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has released over ₹6,000 crore for roads, drinking water schemes, four-lane highways, tunnels, railways, housing, free ration and disaster relief. Despite this, he alleged that many disaster-affected families are still without homes, and relief distribution is being carried out with favouritism and arbitrariness. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda for the recent release of ₹601 crore and demanded that the amount be transferred to beneficiaries transparently and without delay.

Responding to the Congress party’s announcement of protests in rural areas, Dr Bindal said the Centre has introduced a new rural employment scheme that is better than MGNREGA and guarantees 125 days of mandatory employment. He said calling it merely a name change is misleading. He also accused Congress of opposing the “Ji Ram Ji” scheme due to what he termed an anti-Ram and anti-Sanatan mindset, asserting that Lord Ram is inseparable from Indian culture and life.

Dr Bindal further added that Himachal Pradesh is facing inflation, unemployment, disorder and chaos due to the policies of the Congress government, and said the people of the state will respond decisively in the times ahead.