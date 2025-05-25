Shimla: BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal has questioned the state government in Himachal Pradesh, holding it responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Citing the open conflict between the Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, and the Director General of Police (DGP), Bindal said the government had lost control over the police and failed to safeguard the people.

“The press conference held by SP Shimla has exposed a serious internal conflict within the police force. The SP raised grave allegations against the DGP and questioned the conduct of the Chief Secretary, a former DGP, and other senior officers — not just in one case, but in multiple investigations,” Bindal said.

Vimal Negi Case Raises Alarming Questions

Bindal specifically referred to the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, saying the SP had raised several unanswered questions related to the investigation. “Instead of clarity, the public is witnessing a war of statements between senior police officers. While the SP pointed out irregularities and interference, the DGP has responded with counter-allegations. Who should the people believe?” he asked.

He accused the government of trying to suppress the truth behind Vimal Negi’s death. “The High Court had to intervene and order a CBI probe. Now, the same government that claims it won’t appeal the order is indirectly supporting a PIL. Why is this being done? Who is trying to hide what?” Bindal questioned.

Drug Mafia and Police Office Link Alleged

Bindal expressed deep concern over the drug menace, citing revelations made by the SP during the press conference. “The SP has alleged that there are people inside the top police officer’s office who are supporting the drug mafia. This is horrifying. If the police itself is compromised, where will the people go for justice?” he said.

He further said crimes like murder, rape, and firing incidents are on the rise while the police force is battling itself. “There’s no accountability, no coordination. It seems like an atmosphere of cross-border firing is developing within the police system itself,” he added.

CM and Ministers Are Not Just Spectators – They Are Responsible

Bindal said the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, cannot escape responsibility. “This is happening right under his nose. He is not just a mute spectator — he is responsible. The public is in pain, and the government is in denial,” he said.

He described the current situation as unprecedented in Himachal Pradesh. “Never before has the police department been so openly divided, never has such a serious case like Vimal Negi’s death been handled with so much secrecy and mismanagement.”

Referring to additional controversies like inquiries over samosas and the chaotic conduct of multiple investigations, Bindal said, “The system has collapsed. The government must ask itself whether it is even fit to remain in power. The people of Himachal Pradesh are watching, and they will not forget.”

He advised the state government to stop creating confusion and follow the High Court’s directions on the Vimal Negi case in letter and spirit. “Any attempt to destroy evidence or derail the truth is an attack on public interest,” he said.