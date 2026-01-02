Shimla – BJP state president Dr. Rajeev Bindal accused the Congress-led Sukhu government of using new BPL norms to deliberately exclude genuine poor families from welfare schemes. He alleged that the move was aimed at reducing the number of beneficiaries rather than supporting those in need.

Bindal said that once the new norms are implemented, thousands of deserving families could be removed from the BPL list. He termed it a planned conspiracy against the poor and claimed that the Congress government has made life difficult for the poor, middle class and rural population during its more than three years in power.

Targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Bindal said the government speaks of “system change” but is actually pushing the poor towards a collapse of the welfare system. He accused the state government of misleading villagers about central schemes, including the Viksit Bharat–Rozgar aur Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), which promises employment to rural families.

The BJP leader also alleged that the state government earlier failed to deposit its share under MGNREGA, depriving rural workers of jobs, while blaming the Centre. He further claimed that central funds released for disaster-affected poor families have not reached the beneficiaries and alleged misuse of relief money.

Bindal said the BJP will oppose the BPL changes and fight from the streets to the Vidhan Sabha to protect the rights of poor and disaster-affected families.