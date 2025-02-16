Shimla: Illegal mining is thriving in Himachal Pradesh under the Congress government, alleged BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal. Raising concerns over lawlessness in the state, Dr. Bindal accused the Congress government of allowing mafia rule to flourish. He alleged that Haryana’s crusher owners are exploiting Himachal’s rivers while the government looks the other way. Referring to drone footage showing six JCBs, a Poklane, and 50 tippers operating on the Balad River, Bindal said this visual evidence proves that illegal mining is happening in broad daylight. He suggested that a similar drone survey be conducted over the Markande River to expose the full extent of the mining mafia’s operations.

Dr. Bindal emphasized that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prioritizing Himachal Pradesh’s development, contrasting it with the Congress’s alleged preoccupation with blaming the BJP. He highlighted that during the Congress’s tenure, the state received only Rs 50,298 crore in 10 years, while the Modi government has provided Rs 1,41,619 crore over the same period. Additionally, he mentioned that about six lakh families in Himachal have directly benefited from the tax exemptions announced for the financial year 2025-26.

Pointing to the railway sector, Dr. Bindal underscored the Modi government’s “historic” support for Himachal. Between 2009 and 2014, during the UPA regime, Himachal received only Rs 108 crore for railway expansion. In comparison, the Modi government allocated Rs 1,838 crore between 2014 and 2024, with another Rs 2,696 crore earmarked for 2025. This cumulative investment of Rs 4,536 crore marks a 45-fold increase over what the state received under the UPA.

Further, Dr. Bindal criticized the Congress for presenting contradictory employment figures. While a minister claimed the government had provided 42,000 jobs, the Chief Minister cited only 13,704 jobs. This inconsistency, he said, reveals the Congress’s attempts to mislead the public.

The BJP President also raised alarm over the flight of industries from Himachal, accusing the Congress government of not only failing to attract new industries but also driving away existing ones. He asserted that the state’s economy is deteriorating and that unemployed youth are being deceived.