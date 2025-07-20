BJP alleges betrayal of poll promises; accuses Congress of favouritism and misleading the unemployed

Shimla – BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over its recently announced job trainee scheme, calling it a deceptive tactic to mislead the unemployed youth of Himachal Pradesh. Addressing the media in Shimla, Bindal termed the initiative a “new trap” and a “one-year lifeline” designed to divert attention from the growing unemployment crisis in the state.

“This government only knows how to cheat and exploit the youth,” said Dr. Bindal, accusing the Congress of backtracking on its pre-election promises. Referring to an old video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, he reminded the public that the party had promised to provide permanent jobs—specifically 1 lakh permanent government posts —as soon as it came to power. “They had claimed 63,000 posts were lying vacant and promised to create 37,000 more. What happened to that promise?” he questioned.

Dr. Bindal alleged that instead of honouring those commitments, the Congress government has come up with a hollow job trainee scheme, which lacks any concrete plan for successful implementation. “Who will appoint these trainees? What benefits will they get? There’s no clarity. They won’t even be entitled to HIMCARE or Ayushman Bharat benefits, nor will their medical bills be reimbursed,” he claimed.

He further said the new system forces candidates to clear two exams over a span of two years, but still does not guarantee permanent employment. “This is nothing but exploitation dressed in the language of reform,” he added.

Taking a sharp political dig, Bindal accused the Congress of favouritism in appointments. “Jobs are being distributed only among the friends of the ruling party. Popular phrases in Himachal now include ‘forest friends’, ‘animal friends’, and ‘CM’s friends’—and jobs are being handed out accordingly,” he alleged.

He also criticised the government’s earlier actions, claiming that it shut down several employment-generating institutions and with a single notification, abolished 1.5 lakh job posts, closing off key avenues for employment. “Even the outsourced recruitment policy has been discarded without any alternative,” he said.

Bindal also raised concerns about the state’s examination system, alleging that many competitive exams are either cancelled or their results withheld, further demoralising aspirants. “Our libraries are full of youth preparing day and night, but this government offers them no future,” he said.

Calling the current policy a mere eyewash, Bindal said the government has no roadmap to make the trainee scheme work. “This is not a policy—it’s a joke being played on the youth of Himachal,” he concluded.