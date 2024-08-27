Shimla – The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly opened on a contentious note on Tuesday, with the opposition staging a dramatic walkout over concerns about the state’s law and order situation. The incident occurred on the very first day of the session, signalling a potentially turbulent series of proceedings.

Before the session formally began, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur with a handshake and took the opportunity to meet other opposition members. State Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania urged members from both the ruling party and the opposition to cooperate in conducting the House’s business effectively.

However, tensions quickly escalated when Speaker Pathania announced the start of the Question Hour. Jairam Thakur interrupted, demanding an immediate discussion on an adjournment motion under Rule 67, which had been submitted by the opposition to address the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Thakur highlighted a recent violent incident involving factions of a truck union, allegedly linked to smuggling activities. He expressed grave concern over the government’s perceived inaction, citing examples of lawlessness, including a fatal brawl, criminal activities involving mafia groups, and a lack of effective policing.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan responded by suggesting that the discussion be scheduled under Rule 130, noting that the assembly had ten days to address all pertinent issues, including law and order. He assured the House that the government was actively pursuing the Baddi incident, with three arrests already made. However, Thakur argued that the government’s refusal to prioritize the discussion under Rule 67 demonstrated a lack of seriousness in addressing the state’s growing security concerns.

The confrontation escalated as BJP MLA Randhir Sharma criticized the government for downplaying the severity of the law and order situation. Sharma pointed to recent incidents of daylight shootings and sexual assaults as evidence of the administration’s failure to maintain public safety. He demanded that the matter be discussed immediately under Rule 67, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability.

In defense, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated that the government had taken swift and decisive action in all mentioned cases, including the arrest of suspects within hours, regardless of their connections. He argued that the opposition’s demand for discussion under Rule 67 was inappropriate, as the government was already addressing these issues through established legal procedures. Sukhu also stated that bringing an adjournment motion on criminal activities rather than broader public issues could be seen as a contempt of the House’s priorities.

Speaker Pathania, after hearing both sides, rejected the opposition’s motion under Rule 67, deciding instead to schedule the discussion under Rule 130. He acknowledged the seriousness of the recent incidents but asserted that they did not warrant the immediate suspension of assembly proceedings.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri criticized the opposition for its inconsistent approach, accusing it of failing to focus on more pressing public concerns, such as disaster management and infrastructure repairs, which have also been affected by recent events in the state. Agnihotri emphasized that the government was open to discussing any issue that directly impacted the people of Himachal Pradesh and called on the opposition to bring forward constructive proposals.

Although the opposition eventually returned to the House, the walkout has set the stage for what promises to be a session marked by intense debate and sharp exchanges, as both sides prepare to tackle the pressing issues facing the state.