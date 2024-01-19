In a bid to bolster its workforce and address the persistent staff shortage, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification for the recruitment of 4500 pump operators, para fitters, and multipurpose workers (MPW) in the Jal Shakti Department. The move comes as a significant step towards improving water supply services in key zones, including Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Dharamshala.

The recruitment rules, outlined by the department, highlight a preference for candidates with ITI and Diploma qualifications. Additionally, a minimum 10th-grade education is mandatory for applicants. Successful candidates will be stationed at the Panchayat level, effectively mitigating the current shortage of staff in the department.

To streamline the recruitment process and ensure transparency, a committee consisting of a Superintendent, Executive Engineer, and another Superintendent has been constituted by the department. This committee will oversee the entire hiring process, from application to deployment.

The responsibilities of the recruited personnel will encompass the maintenance and operation of water pump stations and storage tanks. These workers will also play a pivotal role in addressing water supply challenges in villages across the designated zones.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri conveyed optimism about the impact of this recruitment drive. He stated that the issuance of the notification marks the commencement of the deployment process. With the forthcoming invitation for applications, the recruitment process is set to bring relief to both job seekers and the general public.

Under the worker policy, the recruited individuals will receive a monthly honorarium of up to Rs 5,500 for their services, involving 6 hours of work per day.