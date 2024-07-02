Shimla – Heavy rains have lashed several districts in Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread disruption and damage. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. A yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts, warning of potential heavy rainfall from July 3 to July 8.

Residents and tourists have been advised to stay away from rivers and streams due to the risk of sudden surges in water levels. The severe weather has already caused significant damage across the region.

Last night, many parts of Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall, with the adverse weather continuing today. Light rain was recorded in Shimla, where the Meteorological Center has also issued an orange alert for heavy rains in several districts. This is compounded by a yellow alert for the coming week, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness.

On Tuesday morning, landslides triggered by the heavy rains blocked 36 roads across various districts. The disruption has also extended to the power infrastructure, with 169 power transformers rendered non-functional. The districts of Una, Mandi, and Chamba have been particularly affected, with 77 transformers down in Una, 68 in Mandi, and 24 in Chamba.

In Sirmaur district, the village of Tana in Rajpura has borne the brunt of the sudden downpour. The heavy rains have damaged roads and the drinking water pipeline of the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) department, causing significant inconvenience to the residents.

The Meteorological Department’s alerts and the current disruptions highlight the challenges faced by the region during the monsoon season. The administration is urging people to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety advisories to mitigate the risks posed by the heavy rains.

With more rainfall expected, efforts are underway to restore power and clear blocked roads. The situation is being closely monitored, and emergency services are on high alert to respond to any further incidents caused by the ongoing adverse weather conditions.