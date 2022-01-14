Shimla: Aiming to make the evaluation process more transparent and fairer for applicants, the state government has decided to do away with the 15 marks evaluation process.

Cabinet Meeting

The state Cabinet on Friday meeting decided to dispense with the process of 15 marks evaluation and enhanced the weightage of written test from 85 to 100 marks for direct recruitment to Class-III posts. The decision was taken to ensure a more objective selection in a transparent manner.

The state Cabinet also gave nod to fill as many as 170 posts in various departments of the state government.

It gave the approval to fill up 108 posts of different categories in the Revenue Department besides 42 posts of Silk Inspectors in the Industries Department on a contract basis.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 13 posts of different categories in Printing and Stationery Department and also given nod for filling up three posts of Statistical Assistant in Revenue Department on contract basis.

The Cabinet also approved for restructuring of the State Taxes and Excise Department. Creation and filling up of posts would be carried out by the Department in a phased manner in consultation with the Finance Department and in sync with the restructuring proposal, cabinet order read.