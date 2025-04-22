Shimla – In a move aimed at strengthening local governance and ensuring better management of drinking water, the Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to hand over rural water supply schemes currently managed by the Jal Shakti Department to local panchayats. The department has initiated discussions to plan a smooth transition, which is expected to increase accountability and improve the conservation of water sources.

Under the proposed plan, panchayats will be empowered to oversee the operations of water supply schemes in their areas. While Jal Shakti Department employees will remain on duty, they will function under the direction of the respective panchayats. This marks a significant shift in the administrative structure, giving local bodies a more active role in day-to-day water management.

The government also plans to carry out geo-tagging of water sources. This will help monitor water levels and usage more effectively, allowing timely interventions in case of shortages or technical issues. Panchayats will receive both technical and financial support to manage these resources efficiently.

As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state has already connected most villages with tap water. However, some individual households are yet to receive the facility. The government has instructed departments to ensure 100% coverage under the mission.

According to the proposed system, Jal Rakshaks will be responsible for cleaning water tanks, while Beldars or Keymen will manage water release schedules. These employees will continue to report to junior engineers, but coordination with the heads of panchayats will be mandatory. The panchayat leadership will be kept informed about supply schedules, and water distribution in colonies will be done in phases to ensure equitable access. This transition is expected to bring more efficiency and transparency in rural water management.