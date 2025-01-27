The Directorate of Education has extended the deadline for scholarship verification after numerous educational institutions failed to meet the initial January 18 deadline. With the revised deadline set for January 28, institutions are now required to complete the verification of scholarship applications to ensure students receive their benefits.

This delay has impacted hundreds of students applying for scholarships under various central and state government schemes. Educational institutions, which are responsible for verifying student applications, have been asked to expedite the process. If verification remains incomplete by the new deadline, the responsibility for paying the scholarship amount will shift to the head of the institution or the nodal officer overseeing scholarships.

The scholarship application process requires students to upload essential documents, including Aadhaar cards, bank account details, and other supporting materials. However, errors such as incomplete document uploads or mismatched details have caused many applications to be delayed or cancelled. As a result, students have had to reapply, further complicating the process.

Despite a multi-step verification process that includes checks at the institutional, district, and state levels, these administrative delays have led to frustration among students. The Directorate has emphasized that institutions must complete the verification process by January 28 to avoid further disruption in scholarship disbursements.

The extension aims to ensure that eligible students receive their scholarship benefits without further delay. The Directorate has made it clear that institutions will be held accountable for any additional lapses in the verification process.