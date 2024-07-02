Shimla — The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a stern ultimatum to all relevant departments: clear surplus soil and debris from roads and ensure the cleanliness of roadside drains and culverts, or face legal action. This directive comes as part of the city’s efforts to prevent potential disasters during the monsoon season, especially in the event of heavy rainfall.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri released an official order today, addressing the Regional Officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Superintending Engineer of the National Highway Division, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), and the Superintending Engineer of the 4th Circle, HPPWD. The order mandates that these departments prioritize the urgent clearance of all choked drains, culverts, and nullahs within their respective jurisdictions.

The ultimatum follows a recent inspection by Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan and MC officials, who toured various wards after the first monsoon rains on June 28. Their findings revealed that many drains and culverts along the national highway were blocked, causing water to overflow onto the NH and MC roads. This overflow poses a significant risk to the residential areas below, threatening both life and property in the event of heavy rainfall.

Adding to the city’s woes, the drainage and water supply system in Shimla city and the adjoining forests is in shambles due to illegal dumping, with proper action not being taken against those responsible. This illegal dumping not only disrupts the drainage system but also heightens the risk of landslides, posing an additional danger to the city. The forest department has been urged to immediately crack down on those involved in illegal dumping to mitigate these risks.

Municipal Commissioner Attri emphasized the critical nature of this issue, noting that last year’s monsoon season brought significant destruction to several areas due to blocked nullahs and drains. To prevent a repeat of such disasters, the MC has intensified its efforts to clean all choked nullahs and drains across the town before the peak of the monsoon.

In June, the Shimla Municipal Corporation initiated a month-long cleanliness drive across all 34 wards of the town. However, despite these efforts, many drains remain uncleared, and the recent rains have highlighted the gaps in MC Shimla’s preparations.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” stated Commissioner Attri. “We cannot afford to be complacent. Any department found neglecting their duties will face stringent legal action.”

The MC’s proactive measures aim to safeguard the city and its residents from the adverse impacts of the monsoon season, ensuring a safer environment for all. The corporation urges all departments to act swiftly and responsibly to avoid any legal repercussions and to protect the community from potential monsoon-related hazards.