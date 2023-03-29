Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri clarified that the Jal Shakti Department would hire employees on an outsourced basis.

Mukesh Agnihotri, while responding to a cut motion on irrigation, water supply and sanitation, said that the department would not hire employees on an outsourced basis and all the new appointments would be made as per a policy.

The deputy Chief minister also denied renewing the agreement with Cleanways company. The Cleanways had appointed employees on an outsourced basis in the Jal Shakti Department and presently 2,322 outsourced employees are rendering their services in the department.