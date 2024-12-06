Shimla – Outsourced employees of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Department have threatened to go on a statewide strike on December 16, demanding the reinstatement of 81 outsourced drivers recently dismissed from their jobs. The employees, numbering 3,045, warned that if their demand is not met by December 11, they will halt operations and stage a protest at the Electricity Board headquarters, potentially crippling essential services across the state.

The dismissal of the 81 drivers has ignited anger among outsourced employees working in various subdivisions, units, powerhouses, and the board’s headquarters. These employees, who play a crucial role in maintaining the state’s electricity services, have accused the board management and the state government of failing to address their grievances.

Ashwani Sharma, State President of the Electricity Board Outsource Employees’ State Executive, expressed frustration over the management’s inaction. “The drivers have not received their salaries for a month, and their dismissals remain unresolved. If our demands are not met, the responsibility for the disruption will rest with the government and the board management,” Sharma said.

This is not the first time the issue has been raised. On October 28, the Electricity Board Joint Front boycotted the board’s decision, and on November 7, employees protested in Kullu, demanding the immediate reinstatement of the drivers. Subsequent meetings between the Joint Front, board management, and the government on November 18 and November 22 ended with a promise of review, but no progress has been reported since then.

Sharma pointed out that the lack of communication and delay in addressing the issue forced the employees to escalate their protest. “We cannot continue to work under such conditions. The drivers’ dismissal is not only unjust but also demoralizing for all outsourced employees,” he added.

The planned strike is expected to disrupt operations across the state, affecting power supply and maintenance services. Outsourced employees play a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of electricity services, and their absence could lead to widespread inconvenience for consumers.

The employees have reiterated their readiness to resolve the issue through dialogue but stressed that their patience is running thin. They have urged the government and the board management to act promptly to restore the jobs of the dismissed drivers and avoid further escalation.