Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is poised to undergo a meteorological transformation, as forecasts predict a relentless onslaught of rain and thunderstorms spanning six consecutive days across various regions of the state.

As of Wednesday, the capital city of Shimla and its environs experienced overcast skies with intermittent sunshine. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, this atmospheric pattern is expected to persist until May 14, encompassing the plains as well as the middle and high-altitude mountainous terrains of the state.

During this duration, anticipations of snowfall on mountain peaks and rainfall in other areas loom large. A fresh western disturbance is slated to intensify on May 9, heralding widespread precipitation on May 11, 12, and 13. Concurrently, a yellow alert has been sounded, cautioning residents about potential thunderstorms during this period.

The inclement weather is projected to linger in select middle and high-altitude regions even on May 14, underscoring the protracted nature of the meteorological phenomenon. With this forecast in mind, authorities advise residents and travellers to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions to mitigate any adverse impacts stemming from the forthcoming weather conditions.