Shimla — The HIV diagnostic laboratory of the Department of Microbiology at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has received National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation. This makes it the first laboratory in Himachal Pradesh to obtain this prestigious recognition.

Announcing this development, Health Secretary M. Sudha Devi stated that the laboratory has successfully met the rigorous requirements of ISO 15189:2012 NABL: 112. The accreditation was officially granted by NABL on May 27, 2024.

“The NABL accreditation underscores our dedication to excellence in HIV diagnostics,” said M. Sudha Devi. “It signifies that our laboratory adheres to international standards of quality competence, enhancing its credibility among patients, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies.”

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India. It conducts third-party assessments to evaluate the technical proficiency and quality compliance of laboratories. For HIV diagnostic laboratories, this accreditation is particularly crucial as it ensures adherence to global benchmarks, fostering continuous improvement and a robust quality management system.

M. Sudha Devi highlighted that the accreditation not only validates the technical capabilities of IGMC’s laboratory but also builds trust among stakeholders by demonstrating its commitment to excellence in healthcare services. The recognition by NABL is expected to strengthen the laboratory’s role within the state’s healthcare infrastructure, improving its capacity to provide patients with the highest standards of diagnostic accuracy.