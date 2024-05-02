Shimla – The MeT Department has predicted rain, snowfall, and thunderstorms across the state. The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued warnings of adverse weather patterns expected to sweep across the state starting from May 3.

Currently, the weather remains calm throughout Himachal Pradesh, including the capital city of Shimla. However, forecasts indicate a rapid deterioration, with rain predicted to lash many parts of the state, encompassing the plains, middle, and high mountain areas on May 4 and 5. Additionally, light snowfall is anticipated atop the peaks during this period.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms in multiple districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur.

While some relief may be in store for the plains by May 6, the mountainous regions are anticipated to experience adverse weather conditions until May 8 in certain areas.”