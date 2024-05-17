Hamirpur — A team of final-year B.Tech students from the Mechanical Engineering Department of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation: a smart e-cycle designed to promote cardiovascular health.

The smart e-cycle, which integrates battery power with traditional pedaling, boasts a unique feature that activates the battery when the rider’s heart rate exceeds 100 beats per minute. This functionality aims to reduce the physical strain on the rider, ensuring a healthier and more comfortable cycling experience. Once the heart rate drops below 100 beats per minute, the battery deactivates, allowing the rider to resume manual pedaling.

The heart rate monitoring system, known as the Heart Beat Centre, can be either strapped to the rider’s wrist or mounted on the e-cycle’s handle. This system continuously monitors the rider’s heart rate, sending signals to an Arduino device, which in turn controls the battery based on the rider’s physical exertion.

Versatile Riding Modes

The smart e-cycle features three distinct riding modes:

Cycle Mode: The rider propels the bicycle solely through pedaling. Full Battery Mode: The e-cycle operates like an electric scooter, relying entirely on battery power. Hybrid Mode: Both pedaling and battery power are used, with the battery activating when the rider’s heart rate exceeds 100 beats per minute.

This versatile functionality allows riders to travel longer distances with ease. The battery, once fully charged, can power the e-cycle for up to three hours and enables speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour.

Innovation for Health and Convenience

The development team, comprising both male and female students from NIT Hamirpur, emphasized the health benefits of their invention. “Our smart e-cycle not only offers a convenient means of transportation but also encourages riders to maintain a healthy heart rate,” one of the team members explained. “By automatically switching to battery power when the rider’s heart rate gets too high, we ensure that cycling remains a safe and enjoyable activity for everyone.”

The smart e-cycle represents a significant advancement in the integration of health monitoring and sustainable transportation, reflecting the innovative spirit of NIT Hamirpur’s engineering students. As the world looks for more eco-friendly and health-conscious transportation options, this smart e-cycle stands out as a promising solution.

The successful development of the smart e-cycle underscores the potential of combining technology with health awareness in personal transportation. As the team looks forward to potential commercialization, there is optimism that this innovation will inspire further advancements in smart mobility solutions.