Nauni/Solan – Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has started the admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic session 2024-25. Aspiring students interested in exploring various fields such as Horticulture, Forestry, Natural Farming, Biotechnology, Food Technology, and Agri-Business are encouraged to apply.

The application process is entirely online, and prospectuses are available for download on the University website.

In undergraduate programs, the University offers BSc (Hons) Horticulture and B Sc (Hons) Forestry at its main campus and at the Colleges of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F) Neri and Thunag. Additionally, BSc (Hons) Natural Farming and B Tech Food Technology (self-financing) are available at the main campus. The university also provides B Tech Biotechnology and B Tech Food Technology programs at COH&F Neri.

For postgraduate students, M Sc programs are offered in the College of Horticulture and College of Forestry located at the main campus at Nauni and COH&F Neri. Specializations in Horticulture include Entomology, Floriculture and Landscaping, Fruit Science, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, and more. Likewise, specializations in Forestry cover areas such as Agricultural Economics, Biochemistry, Environmental Science, and Forest Biology and Tree Improvement, among others.

The last date for receipt of online applications for UG programs for normal seats is June 1, and for self-financing seats, it is June 28. The last date for online applications for MSc Programs is June 20. Entrance exams for UG and PG programs are scheduled for June 16 and July 5, respectively. The results of the UG entrance test will be declared on June 25, while the results of PG programs will be announced on July 11. The list of candidates for UG self-financing seats will be displayed on July 1. The UG entrance test will be conducted at Solan, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Palampur, and Rampur.

Admissions to UG normal seats will be based on marks obtained in the UG entrance test. For UG self-financing seats, the merit of marks obtained at the 10+2 level in four subjects – English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/ Mathematics will be considered. Admissions to PG programs will be based on marks obtained in the PG entrance test. Applicants can apply for both normal and self-financing seats.