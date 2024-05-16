Mandi – In a heartfelt tribute to the distinguished legacy of the late Dr. Chiranjit Parmar, a revered scientist and fruit expert, his family unveiled the Dr. Chiranjit Parmar Memorial Scholarship today at Government Vijay Senior Secondary School in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The ceremony, held on what would have been Dr. Parmar’s birth anniversary, marked a poignant moment as the school celebrated one of its most illustrious alumni.

Dr. Parmar, an exceptional student from the class of 1955 at Government Vijay Senior Secondary School, left an indelible mark not only in the field of science but also in the hearts of those who knew him. His dedication to education and his pioneering work in horticulture continue to inspire generations.

Named “Protsahan” meaning encouragement, the scholarship program is designed to commemorate Dr. Parmar’s invaluable contributions and provide support to promising students. Annually awarded on May 16, the scholarships aim to recognize and assist the top-performing students in the 10th and 12th standards. Each recipient will receive financial aid amounting to Rs. 5100, intended to alleviate their educational expenses and foster their academic pursuits.

Pushpa Parmar, the wife of the late fruit scientist, graced the occasion and personally awarded the scholarships to this year’s deserving recipients. Krish Sharma from the 12th standard and Anshul Thakur from the 10th standard were honoured for their exemplary academic achievements and leadership potential.

Speaking on behalf of the Parmar family, Pushpa Parmar expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to establish this scholarship program in memory of her late husband. She emphasized their commitment to expanding the initiative in the coming years, to reach out to a greater number of deserving students and to nurture their academic aspirations.

The Dr. Chiranjit Parmar Memorial Scholarship stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of a visionary scientist and serves as a beacon of hope for generations of students, encouraging them to pursue excellence in their studies and to uphold the values of dedication and innovation exemplified by Dr. Parmar.