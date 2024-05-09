Shimla Police Seize Nearly 10 Grams of Chitta in Late-Night Raid, Two Arrested: Major Drug Bust: Punjab Smugglers Nabbed with Heroin in Kangra District

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Police in Shimla and Kangra districts have made several arrests, seizing substantial quantities of illicit substances.

In Shimla, a targeted operation by the local police in Malyana, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Dhali, led to the apprehension of two individuals, Dhan Singh (31) and Vikas Kumar (29), on charges of possessing 9.93 grams of Chitta. Acting on confidential information, a special police team raided Dhan Singh’s premises late Wednesday night and seized the Chitta. Both accused are booked under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation conducted by police in the sub-division of Indora, Kangra district, two smugglers hailing from Punjab were apprehended at different locations with a combined total of 31.71 grams of heroin. One arrest occurred near Chakki Khad, where Karn Kumar was found in possession of 8.45 grams of heroin. In another operation targeting Bhadroya, a team of officers raided the residence of Bua Das, and recovered 23.26 grams of heroin. Both individuals, residents of Pathankot and Batala respectively, are also booked under the NDPS Act.

Significantly, Bua Das has a history of involvement in narcotics, with a prior case dating back to 2020 involving the recovery of 700 narcotic capsules. Additionally, his son had previously been arrested for possession of over 1 kg of heroin and a substantial amount of cash, resulting in an extended period of incarceration.

In a related development, a police team has arrested Roop Chand with possession of 397 grams of hashish. The accused hailed from Mankhadi district in Kullu.