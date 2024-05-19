Dehra/Kangra – A case of fraud has been registered against BJP candidate and former Congress MLA Devinder Kumar Bhutto, along with his son, Karan Singh, in connection with the submission of fake documents to secure a tender from the Public Works Department (PWD). The complaint, filed by the PWD, has led to police action under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Karan Singh, a government contractor, is alleged to have submitted fake documents to secure a tender from the PWD. Upon discovering the fraudulent documents, the PWD cancelled the tender awarded to Karan. Subsequently, the department lodged a formal complaint, prompting the Dehra police to initiate legal proceedings against both Devendra Kumar Bhutto and his son.

This development comes at a critical time, as the BJP is gearing up for the by-election in the Kutlahar constituency. The police action has added to Bhutto’s troubles, potentially impacting his campaign. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had previously indicated a tough stance against rebel Congress MLAs, which includes Bhutto, during his recent visit to Dharamshala.

Kangra Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, confirmed the registration of the case and stated that further action is underway. Attempts to reach Bhutto for his comments have been unsuccessful, as he has not responded to calls or messages.

The allegations and subsequent police action cast a shadow over Bhutto’s candidacy, raising questions about the integrity of the tendering process and the political implications for the BJP in the upcoming by-election.