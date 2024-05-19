Shimla – In a significant setback to the pharmaceutical industry in Himachal Pradesh, samples of seven medicines produced in the state have failed to meet quality standards, according to the Central Drug Control Organization’s (CDCO) April drug alert. The CDCO’s extensive testing across the country found 50 medicines to be substandard, including these seven from Himachal Pradesh.

The medicines that failed the quality test include treatments for a variety of conditions such as infections, heart failure, kidney ailments, vomiting, ulcers, high blood pressure, and anxiety. The affected medicines were manufactured by four companies in Solan district, two in Sirmaur district, and one in Una district.

Details of the Substandard Medicines:

Cefixime (Amster Lab, Bhatoli Kalan, Baddi, Solan District): This medication, used to treat bacterial infections, was found to be below the required standards. Carvedilol (Vidyasha Pharmaceutical, Kala Amb, Sirmaur District): Prescribed for heart attack prevention, this medicine did not pass the quality checks. Neostigmine Injection (Health Biotech, Sandoli, Baddi, Solan District): Used in the treatment of kidney conditions, this injection was among those failing the standards. Diphenhydramine (Kespen, Ogli, Kala Amb, Sirmaur District): A medication aimed at preventing vomiting, which did not meet the necessary quality parameters. Rabiprazole (VIP Pharmaceutical, Manpura, Solan District): This ulcer medication was found to be substandard. Telmisartan (Swish Garmiers Biotech, Mehatpur, Una District): Commonly used for managing high blood pressure, this drug also failed the quality tests. Mucomelt (MDC Pharmaceutical, Sai Marg, Baddi, Solan District): An anxiety medication that was not up to the required quality specifications.

The CDCO’s routine inspection and testing are critical for ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines available in the market. The identification of these substandard medicines has raised concerns about the manufacturing practices and quality control measures in place at the implicated facilities.

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh have initiated inquiries into the reasons behind these failures. Manufacturers are expected to review and improve their quality assurance processes to prevent recurrence.