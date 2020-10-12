Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for Coronavirus today. CM Jai Ram Thakur confirmed his report on his Twitter account.

कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

“A few days ago, due to contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of corona from last two days, I got a corona test done today, which has been reported positive,” he wrote on Twitter.

CM Thakur is now isolated at his official residence on the advice of doctors.

It’s learned that on October 5, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was home quarantine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Cabinet Ministers Mahender Thakur, Sukhram Chaudhary and Suresh Bhardwaj had earlier tested positive from the virus. Mahender Thakur and Sukhram Chaudhary have recovered, while Suresh Bhardwaj is still under treatment.