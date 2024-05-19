Maximum Temperatures Soar Above 40°C in Many Parts of the State; MeT Department Issues Yellow Alert for Heat Wave

Shimla – The scorching heat wave gripping Himachal Pradesh has made it increasingly difficult for residents in many plain districts to venture outdoors. The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a heat wave alert for nine districts on Sunday, following intense sunshine across most parts of the state on Saturday.

The yellow alert for the heat wave has been issued in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur. In the next 24 hours, a heat wave is predicted at one or two places in Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Una, and Shimla. On Friday, maximum temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in four locations and above 35 degrees Celsius in ten locations across the state.

This year, Una, Dharamshala, Shimla, and Manali recorded the highest maximum temperatures since 2022 on Friday. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, adverse weather conditions are expected in some central and high-hilly regions of the state until May 20. Additionally, there may be rain in some plain areas on May 19. However, the weather is expected to clear up in most parts of the state from May 21 to 24, potentially causing temperatures to rise even further.

Meteorology Scientist Sandeep Kumar from the Meteorological Center Shimla indicated that the entire week is anticipated to be hot. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the heat wave and to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts.

Maximum Temperatures Recorded:

Chamba: 39.3°C, Dharamshala: 35.7°C, Kangra: 39.8°C, Hamirpur: 37.1°C, Bhuntar: 36.8°C, Bajaura: 37.4°C, Sundernagar: 39.8°C, Solan: 36.4°C, Shimla: 30.0°C, Reckong Peo: 30.3°C and Keylong: 20.3°C.

Minimum Temperatures Recorded:

Shimla: 19.4°C, Sundernagar: 17.8°C, Bhuntar: 13.2°C, Kalpa: 9.6°C, Dharamshala: 23.0°C, Nahan: 22.1°C, Keylong: 5.7°C, Palampur: 21.0°C, Kangra: 20.9°C, Mandi: 17.6°C, Bilaspur: 19.6°C, Hamirpur: 18.4°C, Chamba: 16.0°C and Reckong Peo: 12.7°C.

With the mercury rising and a heat wave alert in place, authorities have advised people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to safeguard against heat-related illnesses.