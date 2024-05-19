Modi to address Rallies at Nahan and Mandi

Nahan – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold two rallies in Himachal Pradesh on May 24, as announced by BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal. The rallies will take place in Nahan and Mandi, with preparations already underway.

During a meeting with the Nahan Mandal, Dr. Bindal detailed the plans for the upcoming events. He emphasized the importance of these rallies, highlighting the enthusiastic response from the people of Himachal Pradesh whenever the Prime Minister visits.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally is going to be a major event in Himachal Pradesh,” stated Dr. Bindal. “The rallies will be held in Nahan and Mandi, and we expect a tremendous turnout and energy from both the workers and the public.”

The rallies are expected to galvanize the BJP’s support base and invigorate the party’s campaign efforts in the region. Prime Minister Modi’s visit is seen as a crucial step in bolstering the party’s presence and momentum ahead of upcoming elections.